Disney postpones release of Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow

Scarlett Johansson in a still from Black Widow. Scarlett Johansson in a still from Black Widow.

The release of Marvel Cinematic Universe movie Black Widow has been postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic. The movie was supposed to release on April 30. A new date for the Scarlett Johansson-starrer is yet to be finalised.

The film’s events take place much before the events of Avengers: Endgame where Black Widow ends up sacrificing her life for the greater good.

Apart from Scarlett Johansson, Black Widow features Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz and David Harbour among others. It has been helmed by Cate Shortland.

Not only Black Widow, but several Hollywood flicks like No Time to Die, A Quiet Place II and Mulan among more have shifted their release dates in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

As far as the finances are concerned, not all is lost for Marvel and Disney since it has a ton of upcoming and exciting projects to look forward to on Disney Plus, including the likes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, The Eternals, WandaVision and Loki among others.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd