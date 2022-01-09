Disney begins Oscar push for Black Widow, Shang-Chi, and Eternals: Will MCU win its first major Oscar?

Disney is pushing its 2021 Marvel Studios slate Black Widow, Shang-Chi, and Eternals in consideration for the Oscars. Despite being an unstoppable force at the box office, Marvel Cinematic Universe movies have not fared well with the Academy members.

Apparently, the campaign for Spider-Man: No Way Home is solely being handled by Sony. The reason Spidey is in MCU is because Marvel Studios and Sony have a deal to share the character.

Thus far, 27 MCU movies have clinched only three Oscars, and none of them are in major categories. There have been no nominations in acting categories at all, and only one in the Best Picture category (Black Panther).

Comic-book movies, in general, do not usually fare well with the Academy. Apart from Heath Ledger and Joaquin Phoenix (both as different iterations of Joker), there have been no acting Oscars in the genre.

When 2008’s The Dark Knight was not nominated for Best Picture, there was a huge outcry.

Interestingly, Eternals, which was helmed by multiple Oscar-winning director Chloe Zhao, is also the worst-reviewed MCU film to date.