Toggle Menu
Disney not going ahead with Fox’s Alien Nation remakehttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/hollywood/disney-not-going-ahead-with-alien-nation-remake-5806431/

Disney not going ahead with Fox’s Alien Nation remake

The original Alien Nation directed by Graham Baker focused on how Earth makes the first contact with an alien civilization.

Alien Nation
Alien Nation released in 1988 and starred James Caan as a police officer partnered with an alien, played by Mandy Patinkin.

Disney Studios has decided to pull the breaks on Fox’s much-ambitious remake of 1988’s science-fiction thriller Alien Nation.

In 2016, Fox Studios had roped in director Jeff Nichols to helm and pen the new movie, reported Variety.

At the end of last year, Nichols had revealed that he was nearly finished with the final draft of his “epic” script.

The decision comes just three months after Disney took over Fox.

Advertising

The original movie, directed by Graham Baker, focused on how Earth makes the first contact with an alien civilization. These aliens, known as Newcomers, slowly begin to be integrated into human society after three years of quarantine.

James Caan starred as a police officer partnered with an alien, played by Mandy Patinkin.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Daisy Ridley will never return to social media
2 Melissa McCarthy to play Ursula in Little Mermaid live-action?
3 Tom Holland: Jack Gyllenhaal’s Spider-Man role is full-circle moment for him