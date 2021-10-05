Thor Love and Thunder to Marvel Eternals release dates: Disney India announces full calendar for 2021-2022

Updated: October 5, 2021 3:05:42 pm
Disney India has announced an exciting line-up of theatrical titles, beginning with Eternals, which will release on Diwali in six languages — English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Furthermore, the new calendar will usher in the fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including Eternals, Doctor Strange: Multiverse Of Madness, Thor: Love And Thunder, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Blade, and The Marvels. The slate also includes the sequel to Avatar, and several animation films.
Eternals, a multi-starrer helmed by the Oscar winner Chloé Zhao, is going to be the first big release. It would explore the titular alien immortals who have stood in opposition to Deviants for millions of years. Written by Matthew and Ryan Firpo, Eternals stars Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, Don Lee, Barry Keoghan, Angelina Jolie, and Kit Harington.
Death on the Nile, based on Agatha Christie’s novel, is led by a star cast that includes Gal Gadot, Kenneth Branagh and Ali Fazal. It was delayed indefinitely during the pandemic.
Disney India’s line-up includes:
2021
The Last Duel – October 22
Ron’s Gone Wrong – October 29
Marvel Studios’ Eternals – November 5
Encanto – November 26
West Side Story – December 10
The King’s Man – December 24
2022
Death on the Nile – 11th February
Turning Red – 11th March
Doctor Strange: Multiverse Of Madness – 25th March
Thor: Love and Thunder – May 6
Lightyear -June 17
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – July 8
Blade – October 7
The Marvels – November 11
Avatar Sequel – December 16
The studio has had glowing successes this year owing to the release of Shang-chi And the Legend Of The Ten Rings, Free Guy and Jungle Cruise that saw record footfall in the theatres after more than a year.
