Disney developing Star Wars online novel with China publisher

Disney is working on a Star Wars online novel with China’s biggest online publisher, Tencent’s China Literature.

Advertising

The studio is planning to release 40 older e-books in Chinese for the first time, reported Variety.

The novels will be available on Tencent’s digital reading platform at no cost for the first week.

The companies have roped in Chinese internet novelist whose pen name is “His Majesty the King” to write a new “authentic Star Wars story with Chinese characteristics”.

Advertising

According to a statement posted on the official Star Wars Weibo social media page, the novel will “bring in Chinese elements and unique Chinese storytelling methods”.

“We hope we can help more Chinese readers engage with Star Wars’ stories and help the force of Star Wars’ shine brighter in China,” China Literature CEO Wu Wenhui told reporters in Shanghai.

A representative from Disney said the company is looking forward to “putting the vast world of the Star Wars’ universe at the fingertips of Chinese consumers”.