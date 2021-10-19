Disney delays Doctor Strange, Black Panther, Thor sequels

Walt Disney Co on Monday delayed the release of Marvel Studios’ sequels to Black Panther, Thor and Doctor Strange by several months and pushed the next big-screen outing for adventurer Indiana Jones to 2023.

Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness moved to May 6, 2022, from March 25, Disney said in an updated release schedule.

That forced Marvel to postpone its other 2022 superhero films. Thor: Love and Thunder, which had been set for a May 6 release, was moved to July 8, 2022. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was set for Nov. 11, 2022 instead of in July.

“It’s production shifts and changes, and because we have so many slots, we can just shift slots,” Kevin Feige says of the schedule changes that altered #DoctorStrange2‘s release date. https://t.co/F6rov2HB1g pic.twitter.com/ZaTmTKToWk — Variety (@Variety) October 19, 2021

The fifth movie in the Indiana Jones series starring Harrison Ford was delayed until June 30, 2023, instead of July 29. Ford, 79, suffered a shoulder injury on set in June and recently returned to filming.

Hollywood studios have shuffled their movie schedules several times during the COVID-19 pandemic. Theater operators are counting on big blockbusters to help lure audiences back after extended closures.

Among other changes, The Marvels is now scheduled for February 2023 and Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania for July 2023.