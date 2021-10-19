scorecardresearch
Tuesday, October 19, 2021
Disney delays Doctor Strange, Black Panther, Thor sequels

Hollywood studios have shuffled their movie schedules several times during the COVID-19 pandemic. Theater operators are counting on big blockbusters to help lure audiences back after extended closures.

By: Reuters | Los Angeles |
October 19, 2021 6:08:53 pm
marvel release delayDoctor Strange 2 will now release in May 2022.

Walt Disney Co on Monday delayed the release of Marvel Studios’ sequels to Black Panther, Thor and Doctor Strange by several months and pushed the next big-screen outing for adventurer Indiana Jones to 2023.

Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness moved to May 6, 2022, from March 25, Disney said in an updated release schedule.

That forced Marvel to postpone its other 2022 superhero films. Thor: Love and Thunder, which had been set for a May 6 release, was moved to July 8, 2022. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was set for Nov. 11, 2022 instead of in July.

The fifth movie in the Indiana Jones series starring Harrison Ford was delayed until June 30, 2023, instead of July 29. Ford, 79, suffered a shoulder injury on set in June and recently returned to filming.

Also Read |Marvel’s Eternals first reviews are in: Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek film is off the charts, say critics

Among other changes, The Marvels is now scheduled for February 2023 and Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania for July 2023.

