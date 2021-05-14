Disney confirms exclusive theatrical release of Shang-Chi and Free Guy

Disney CEO Bob Chapek has announced that the studio’s two upcoming titles — superhero movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Ryan Reynolds’ Free Guy — will be released exclusively in theatres.

During an earnings call on Thursday, Chapek said both films will have a 45-day exclusive run in cinemas after which they will become available on video-on-demand and streaming.

Free Guy, which comes from Disney-owned 20th Century Studios, will release in the US on August 13, while the Simu Liu-starrer Shang-Chi will three weeks later on September 3.

According to Variety, Chapek said the company has seen “recent signs of increased confidence” among audiences for the movie going experience.

The announcement came hours after the studio announced that Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt-starrer adventure film Jungle Cruise will debut in theatres and on streamer Disney Plus on the same day.

The movie joins Emma Stone-starrer Cruella and Marvel Studios’ Black Widow, featuring Scarlett Johansson, to have a day-and-date release in theatres and on Disney Plus.