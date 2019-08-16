Disney becomes first studio to have five 1 billion dollar plus movies in a year

The Walt Disney Studios has become the first film studio in history to have 5 films with more than 1 billion dollar at the worldwide box office in one year. The Pixar sequel Toy Story 4 became the latest film to enter the 1 billion dollar club for the studio.

Before Toy Story 4, Captain Marvel (1.1 billion dollars), Avengers: Endgame (2.795 billion dollars), The Lion King (1.3 billion dollars) and Aladdin (1.03 billion dollars) achieved this feat.

It is worth mentioning that two more contenders for the club are yet to be released. These are Frozen 2 and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The latter film at the least is certain to cross the 1 billion dollar mark.

Yesterday, Pixar’s Toy Story 4 became The Walt Disney Studios’ fifth billion dollar release for 2019: https://t.co/JFeFLW88lf pic.twitter.com/QuQuBgLExx — Walt Disney Company (@WaltDisneyCo) August 15, 2019

In 2019, there have been six movies with 1 billion dollar plus worldwide totals. The only non-Disney film in the list is Spider-Man: Far From Home — a collaboration between Sony and Marvel Studios, which is nevertheless associated with Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe brand.

Toy Story 4 is the continuation of one of Pixar’s most loved franchises. It featured the voices of Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Annie Potts, Tony Hale, Keegan-Michael Key, Jordan Peele, Madeleine McGraw, Christina Hendricks, Keanu Reeves, Ally Maki, Jay Hernandez, Lori Alan, and Joan Cusack.

The film, a Josh Cooley directorial, received highly positive reviews. It scored 97 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes. The consensus read, “Heartwarming, funny, and beautifully animated, Toy Story 4 manages the unlikely feat of extending — and perhaps concluding — a practically perfect animated saga.”