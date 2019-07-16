Disney’s 1994 film The Lion King will forever be a favourite

If an animated movie can teach you life lessons whilst thoroughly entertaining you, then that film is not just meant for kids. Disney’s 1994 film The Lion King is what they call a ‘wholesome family movie.’ The tear-jerking moments, the wonderful songs and the overarching theme of finding oneself and embracing life’s struggles with acceptance and even love make the Roger Allers and Rob Minkoff directorial — a classic.

It has been years since I first watched the Disney film, but the Simba-Mufasa story has stayed fresh in my heart. Mufasa is a gentle giant who is faithful to his subjects and is respectful of every animal in Pride Rock. When his son, the adorable Simba, is born, he begins to prepare him for the throne and the big, bad world via a few misadventures and some nuggets of wisdom. However, one fine day, through a cruel twist of fate, Mufasa meets his death in a stampede and Simba, blaming himself, runs away from the sight of all things familiar. And then things unravel in a big dramatic fashion, Disney style.

One of the most emotional moments for the audience is when Mufasa meets his death and young Simba tries to revive his dead body and gently weeps under the arm of his father. The sequence is touching and extremely humane in its treatment.

However, nothing has stood the test of time like The Lion King’s incredible soundtrack. Be it the happy-go-lucky “Hakuna Matata”, the romantic ballad of “Can You Feel the Love Tonight”, and of course, the hummable but almost intelligible beginnings of “Circle of Life.” — the tracks are wistful and upbeat all at once. This further reinforces the statement that Hans Zimmer is a musical genius.

The dialogues of the movie are witty, wise, moving, diabolical; serving each character’s needs well. While all the actors did a superb job of voicing their parts, but, on a personal note, Jeremy Irons stole everyone’s thunder with his performance of Scar. I was in equal parts scared and fascinated by his majestic but manipulative voice.

Bottom line — There is no topping the original as much as I adore Jon Favreau (the Iron Man director has rebooted The Lion King in a live-action format).