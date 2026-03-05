‘Disheartened’ by parents David Beckham, Victoria’s emotional birthday posts, Brooklyn refuses to respond amid family feud

David and Victoria Beckham wished their son Brooklyn Beckham a happy birthday on social media. Their birthday wishes are seen as an olive branch amid their widely discussed family rift. The couple took to Instagram on Wednesday to celebrate Brooklyn turning 27, sharing nostalgic photos and heartfelt messages.

Former footballer David Beckham posted a childhood photo of himself and Victoria in a swimming pool with a young Brooklyn between them. “Twenty-seven today,” David wrote alongside a teary-eyed emoji and white heart. “Happy birthday Bust, we love you.”

He later shared another image, a black-and-white throwback photo of himself with Brooklyn, captioned, “Happy birthday Bust. Love you x.”

“Bust,” or “Buster,” is David’s long-standing nickname for his eldest son, which the former England captain even has tattooed on his neck.

Victoria Beckham also shared a message for her son, posting throwback photos including one of herself holding Brooklyn as a toddler. “Happy 27th birthday Brooklyn, I love you so much,” she wrote, adding a string of heart emojis.

Brooklyn reportedly ‘disheartened’ by posts

Reports suggest the gesture may not have been well received. “These are the exact type of performative public actions that Brooklyn has been trying to put an end to, to no avail,” the source told Sources told Entertainment Tonight. Brooklyn Beckham has not publicly responded to either parent’s birthday posts.

Birthday wishes come after public fallout

The birthday posts come roughly two months after Brooklyn publicly exposed a deep rift within the Beckham family in a lengthy statement on Instagram.

In January, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham shared a six-page statement across Instagram Stories, claiming he had been forced to speak out after his parents had “continued to go to the press.” He also said he had asked his parents to contact him only through a lawyer.

In the statement, Brooklyn alleged that his parents had tried to “ruin” his relationship with his wife, actor and heiress Nicola Peltz Beckham. “For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family. I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life,” he wrote.

Brooklyn also claimed that Nicola had been “consistently disrespected by my family, no matter how hard we’ve tried to come together as one.”

Wedding tension

Much of Brooklyn’s statement referenced events surrounding his 2022 wedding to Nicola Peltz, daughter of businessman Nelson Peltz and former model Claudia Heffner Peltz.

Among his claims was that Victoria Beckham cancelled making Nicola’s wedding dress “at the eleventh hour.” Nicola ultimately wore a custom Valentino Haute Couture gown, with reports later noting that the dress involved nearly a year of preparation with Valentino’s creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli and his team.

Brooklyn also alleged that his mother “hijacked” his first dance at the wedding reception. He recalled approaching the stage expecting to dance with his new wife. “Instead my mum was waiting to dance with me,” he wrote.

The moment reportedly caused tension at the event, with Brooklyn saying Nicola left the room upset. Singer Marc Anthony, who performed at the wedding and reportedly invited Victoria onto the stage, later said the way the situation had been portrayed publicly was inaccurate. “It’s extremely unfortunate how it’s playing out, but [how it’s playing out] is hardly the truth,” he told The Hollywood Reporter.

Another claim from Brooklyn’s statement was that his father refused to see him when he travelled to visit for his birthday.

David and Victoria Beckham have not publicly responded to the allegations.

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham is the eldest child of David and Victoria Beckham. The couple also share three other children, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.