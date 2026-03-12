Click for more updates and latest Hollywood News along with Bollywood and Entertainment updates. Also get latest news and top headlines from India and around the World at The Indian Express.
Disclosure Day trailer: Steven Spielberg brings aliens back to the big screen
Disclosure Day trailer: Steven Spielberg’s last science fiction film was Ready Player One in 2018. Seven years later, he is back in the genre with Disclosure Day, and the official trailer dropped today, giving audiences their clearest look yet at what is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated films of the summer.
The first teaser, released in December 2025, showed Emily Blunt’s character, a TV weather girl, not quite holding it together as she becomes possessed by some unseen entity during a live broadcast.
The trailer released on Thursday takes things further, with Josh O’Connor playing a believer in extraterrestrial life who is determined to expose the existence of life beyond Earth to the public. The heart of the story centres on the global chaos that erupts when the world is told that aliens truly exist.
The official logline reads: “If you found out we weren’t alone, if someone showed you, proved it to you, would that frighten you? This summer, the truth belongs to seven billion people.”
How Disclosure Day came together
In April 2024, it was announced that Steven Spielberg’s next directing project would be a UFO film based on his own original idea, with David Koepp writing the screenplay. In May, Universal Pictures signed on to distribute. Emily Blunt was confirmed in the lead role by August, and between August and December, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson, Colman Domingo, Wyatt Russell, and Josh O’Connor were cast in the film.
Koepp’s previous work with Spielberg includes the scripts for Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, War of the Worlds, and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.
The film is produced by Kristie Macosko Krieger and Spielberg for Amblin Entertainment, with Adam Somner and Chris Brigham serving as executive producers.
Disclosure Day is Steven Spielberg’s 37th film as a director, and is being promoted as a return to his roots. Few directors have shaped the sci-fi genre as meaningfully as Spielberg, with classics like 1977’s Close Encounters of the Third Kind and 1982’s E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial leaning into friendlier alien encounters. The first Disclosure Day trailer suggests a more mysterious and global thriller.
Disclosure Day also marks Spielberg’s first film since 2022’s semi-autobiographical The Fabelmans, which earned seven Oscar nominations.
The film’s subject matter sits well within the current conversation around UAPs, with a series of congressional hearings on Unidentified Aerial Phenomena in recent years. Spielberg has long said he believes extraterrestrial life exists, stating he finds it mathematically impossible that humans are the only intelligent species in the cosmos.
Disclosure Day opens in theaters and IMAX on June 12, 2026.
