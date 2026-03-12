Disclosure Day trailer: Steven Spielberg brings aliens back to the big screen

Disclosure Day trailer: Steven Spielberg’s last science fiction film was Ready Player One in 2018. Seven years later, he is back in the genre with Disclosure Day, and the official trailer dropped today, giving audiences their clearest look yet at what is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated films of the summer.

The first teaser, released in December 2025, showed Emily Blunt’s character, a TV weather girl, not quite holding it together as she becomes possessed by some unseen entity during a live broadcast.

The trailer released on Thursday takes things further, with Josh O’Connor playing a believer in extraterrestrial life who is determined to expose the existence of life beyond Earth to the public. The heart of the story centres on the global chaos that erupts when the world is told that aliens truly exist.