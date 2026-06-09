‘They are here’: Steven Spielberg cites Congress testimonies, confirms belief in aliens

For decades, Steven Spielberg has explored the idea of extra-terrestrial life through wonder, fear, adventure, and even humour. From Close Encounters of the Third Kind to E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, the filmmaker has repeatedly revisited humanity’s fascination with what may exist beyond Earth. Now, with his upcoming film Disclosure Day, set to release this Friday, Spielberg is once again delving into the subject.

‘Aliens have been here’

Speaking to CBS News, Steven Spielberg described Disclosure Day as the culmination of his lifelong relationship with science fiction. “The film is a summation of of my life in science fiction, which started when I was 17 years old.” During the conversation, Spielberg was also asked whether he believes aliens exist. The filmmaker said he is convinced that extra-terrestrial beings have visited Earth.