Thursday, June 16, 2022
Dirty Dancing 2 gets a release date

Dirty Dancing 2 will see Jennifer Grey's Frances ''Baby'' Houseman going back to Kellerman’s Resort for a story of summer, young romance, and dancing.

Los Angeles
June 16, 2022 7:46:47 pm
The sequel to Dirty Dancing will be directed by Jonathan Levine.

Hollywood studio Lionsgate has announced that the sequel to cult classic Dirty Dancing will be released in theatres in the US on February 9, 2024.

According to Deadline, Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey is returning for the sequel, which will be directed by Jonathan Levine from a screenplay he wrote with Elizabeth Chomko, Mikki Daughtry and Tobias Iaconis.

The new movie will see Grey’s Frances ”Baby” Houseman going back to Kellerman’s Resort for a story of summer, young romance, and dancing.

Also Read |Jennifer Grey: After Dirty Dancing, people thought I will unlock all my dreams, but it didn’t go down that way

In the 1987 movie, Jennifer Grey had famously starred opposite Patrick Swayze, who played the role of dance instructor Johnny Castle. The movie turned out to be a cultural phenomenon in the US as it grossed USD 218 million in global box office and won an Oscar for best original song ”(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life”, sung by Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes.

In 2004, a prequel movie titled Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights, starring Diego Luna and Romola Garai, was released. Swayze, who died in 2009 from pancreatic cancer, had a short role in the film.

