Directors Guild Awards 2019: Alfonso Cuarón’s Roma maintains momentum by scoring top honour

Alfonso Cuarón clinched the top honour (‘Feature Film’ award) for his acclaimed black-and-white drama Roma at Directors Guild Awards 2019. Roma is one of the frontrunners in the Best Picture category in this year’s Academy Awards that will be held later this month.
Roma beat other Oscar contenders like A Star Is Born (Bradley Cooper), Green Book (Peter Farrelly), BlacKkKlansman (Spike Lee) and Vice (Adam McKay). The event was not a total washout for McKay, however, as he won the ‘Dramatic Series’ award for the pilot episode Celebration of HBO’s Succession, which he directed. McKay is also an executive producer of the show.
Bill Hader, who stars in HBO’s comedy series Barry won the Comedy Series award for directing the first episode of the hit series, titled, Chapter One: Make Your Mark.
Here is the entire list of winners courtesy Variety.
1. Feature Film
Bradley Cooper for A Star is Born
Alfonso Cuarón for Roma – winner
Peter Farrelly for Green Book
Spike Lee for BlacKkKlansman
Adam McKay for Vice
2. Dramatic Series
Jason Bateman for Ozark’s Reparations episode
Lesli Linka Glatter for Homeland’s Paean to the People episode
Chris Long for The Americans’ START episode
Adam McKay for Succession’s Celebration episode – winner
Daina Reid for The Handmaid’s Tale’s Holly episode
3. Movies for television and limited series
Cary Joji Fukunaga for Maniac
David Leveaux (direction) and Alex Rudzinski (live television direction) for Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
Barry Levinson for Paterno
Ben Stiller for Escape at Dannemora – winner
Jean-Marc Vallée for Sharp Objects
4. Documentary
Morgan Neville for Won’t You Be My Neighbor?
RaMell Ross for Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin for Free Solo
Tim Wardle for Three Identical Strangers – winner
Betsy West and Julie Cohen for RBG
5. First-time feature film
Bo Burnham for Eighth Grade – winner
Bradley Cooper for A Star is Born
Carlos López Estrada for Blindspotting
Matthew Heineman for A Private War
Boots Riley for Sorry to Bother You
6. Comedy Series
Donald Glover for Atlanta’s FUBU episode
Bill Hader for Barry’s Chapter One: Make Your Mark episode – winner
Hiro Murai for Atlanta’s Teddy Perkins episode
Daniel Palladino for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s We’re Going to the Catskills! episode
Amy Sherman-Palladino for he Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s All Alone episode