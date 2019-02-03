Directors Guild Awards 2019: Alfonso Cuarón’s Roma maintains momentum by scoring top honour

Alfonso Cuarón clinched the top honour (‘Feature Film’ award) for his acclaimed black-and-white drama Roma at Directors Guild Awards 2019. Roma is one of the frontrunners in the Best Picture category in this year’s Academy Awards that will be held later this month.

Roma beat other Oscar contenders like A Star Is Born (Bradley Cooper), Green Book (Peter Farrelly), BlacKkKlansman (Spike Lee) and Vice (Adam McKay). The event was not a total washout for McKay, however, as he won the ‘Dramatic Series’ award for the pilot episode Celebration of HBO’s Succession, which he directed. McKay is also an executive producer of the show.

Bill Hader, who stars in HBO’s comedy series Barry won the Comedy Series award for directing the first episode of the hit series, titled, Chapter One: Make Your Mark.

Here is the entire list of winners courtesy Variety.

1. Feature Film

Bradley Cooper for A Star is Born

Alfonso Cuarón for Roma – winner

Peter Farrelly for Green Book

Spike Lee for BlacKkKlansman

Adam McKay for Vice

2. Dramatic Series

Jason Bateman for Ozark’s Reparations episode

Lesli Linka Glatter for Homeland’s Paean to the People episode

Chris Long for The Americans’ START episode

Adam McKay for Succession’s Celebration episode – winner

Daina Reid for The Handmaid’s Tale’s Holly episode

3. Movies for television and limited series

Cary Joji Fukunaga for Maniac

David Leveaux (direction) and Alex Rudzinski (live television direction) for Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

Barry Levinson for Paterno

Ben Stiller for Escape at Dannemora – winner

Jean-Marc Vallée for Sharp Objects

4. Documentary

Morgan Neville for Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

RaMell Ross for Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin for Free Solo

Tim Wardle for Three Identical Strangers – winner

Betsy West and Julie Cohen for RBG

5. First-time feature film

Bo Burnham for Eighth Grade – winner

Bradley Cooper for A Star is Born

Carlos López Estrada for Blindspotting

Matthew Heineman for A Private War

Boots Riley for Sorry to Bother You

6. Comedy Series

Donald Glover for Atlanta’s FUBU episode

Bill Hader for Barry’s Chapter One: Make Your Mark episode – winner

Hiro Murai for Atlanta’s Teddy Perkins episode

Daniel Palladino for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s We’re Going to the Catskills! episode

Amy Sherman-Palladino for he Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s All Alone episode