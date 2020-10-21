Director Stephen Daldry exits Wicked film adaptation

Director Stephen Daldry Broadway credits also include An Inspector Calls, Skylight. (Photo by Drew Gurian/Invision/AP, File)

The long-gestating film adaptation of the Broadway hit Wicked has hit another snag. Director Stephen Daldry is exiting the project, a studio representative confirmed on Tuesday.

The industry trade website Deadline first reported the news.

The Billy Elliot director has been associated with the adaptation for years, going back as far as 2012. Writer Winnie Holzman, who wrote the musical, wrote the script with Wicked composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz. At one point, the film was supposed to hit theaters in December 2019.

Universal Pictures earlier this year removed Wicked from its release schedule. It was last slated for a December 22, 2021, theatrical launch.

No cast has been officially announced.

In addition to directing the stage and movie versions of Billy Elliot, Daldry’s Broadway credits include An Inspector Calls, Skylight and he just got a Tony Award nomination for The Inheritance. He has won two Tonys.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.