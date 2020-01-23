Director Rupert Goold on Judy: I was interested in balancing the legend with the human

Renée Zellweger plays the titular role in Judy. Renée Zellweger plays the titular role in Judy.

Judy, helmed by English theatre director Rupert Goold, is a biopic of Hollywood actress Judy Garland. Renée Zellweger plays the titular role.

The movie also stars Jessie Buckley, Finn Wittrock, Rufus Sewell and Michael Gambon.

Director Rupert Goold recently described what drew him to the project. In a statement, Goold said, “One of the things that really drew me to the script was that it was very specifically about two moments in Judy’s career: the beginning and the end, and I felt there was an opportunity there to avoid the pitfalls of the linear ‘then this happened next’ biopic. The film could become a sort of passion play about the tragic end but ultimate apotheosis of a kind of secular saint. Both an origin story but also a final redemption. I was interested in trying to reconnect with the sexy, witty, dangerous, emotionally available side of her.”

He added, “Garland is an old-fashioned Hollywood star. She is remote, as all the golden age stars are now, but I was interested in how you balance the legend with the very human and real; the mother and the myth. What felt most human was the script’s exploration of Judy’s need to find love and to find a home – after all ‘there’s no place like home’- to find normality.”

Judy has pleased critics as most of its reviews are positive. It holds an 82 per cent rating at Rotten Tomatoes. The critical consensus reads, “Led by a deeply committed performance from Renée Zellweger, Judy captures the waning days of a beloved performer with clear-eyed compassion.”

