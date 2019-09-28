Director Jon Watts expected to return for third Spider-Man film with Tom Holland

Jon Watts is expected to return to direct the third Spider-Man film starring Tom Holland. He is in final negotiations according to Deadline.

Advertising

On Friday, it was officially announced that Sony and Marvel Studios had agreed to forge a new deal to share Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Sony, which owns the film rights to the character, and Marvel Studios had last month broke off the arrangement.

At least a third Spider-Man movie will be made, to be co-produced by Kevin Feige and Sony’s Amy Pascal. The web-slinging superhero was last seen in Spider-Man: Far From Home earlier this year. The film ended on a cliffhanger that had Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio revealing Spidey’s real identity publicly.

Advertising

Sony and Marvel had parted ways after disagreements over the structure of the deal. Tom Holland was inducted as Spider-Man as part of the deal and was first seen in MCU in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War.

Kevin Feige said in a statement, “I am thrilled that Spidey’s journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it. Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe. He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold.”

The third, yet-titled Spider-Man film will release on July 16, 2021.