Director Joel Schumacher passes away

Joel Schumacher, the flamboyant journeyman director who dressed New York department store windows before shepherding the Brat Pack to the big screen in St. Elmo’s Fire and steering the Batman franchise into its most baroque territory in Batman Forever and Batman & Robin, has died. He was 80.

A representative for Schumacher said the filmmaker died on Monday in New York after a year-long battle with cancer.

Joel Schumacher became one of the preeminent genre filmmakers of the 1990s after the success of St. Elmo’s Fire, with Rob Lowe, Demi Moore, Emilio Estevez and Ally Sheedy, and of the vampire horror-comedy The Lost Boys.

After films including Flatliners and A Time to Kill, Schumacher inherited the DC universe from Tim Burton. His garish take on Batman resulted in two of the franchise’s most cartoonish movies in 1995′s Batman Forever and 1997′s Batman & Robin.

Joel Schumacher also directed the thrillers Tigerland and Phone Booth, as well as The Phantom of the Opera.

