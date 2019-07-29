Dimple Kapadia’s look in Christopher Nolan directorial Tenet leaked

Veteran Bollywood actor Dimple Kapadia was recently spotted on the sets of Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film Tenet. In the photos that have emerged online, Kapadia can be seen in conversation with director Nolan.

The ‘event’ film is currently being shot in Estonia. For now, there is no information available about the film’s plot and characters, but we do know that it is going to be big. According to Warner Bros, the film is an espionage thriller and will be shot in seven countries.

It is said to be an action epic which is about the world of international espionage.

Apart from Dimple Kapadia, Tenet also stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy, Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh.

Caine and Branagh have worked with Christopher Nolan previously. Caine starred in Batman Begins, The Prestige, The Dark Knight, Inception, The Dark Knight Rises, Interstellar and made a voice cameo in Dunkirk. Branagh appeared in Dunkirk.

Hoyte van Hoytema, with whom Nolan also worked in Interstellar and Dunkirk, has signed up for Tenet as well. He is shooting the film on IMAX and 70mm. Hans Zimmer is not composing the music for a change in a Nolan film. Instead, it is Ludwig Göransson, who won the Oscar for Best Original Score for Black Panther.

Tenet is scheduled for release on July 17, 2020.