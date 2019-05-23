Dimple Kapadia joins the cast of Christopher Nolan’s Tenet

Bollywood actress Dimple Kapadia will star in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming international espionage film Tenet.

Advertising

Along with Dimple, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Kenneth Branagh, Clémence Poésy and Michael Caine also joined the cast of the Nolan directorial on Wednesday. John David Washington, Elizabeth Debicki and Robert Pattinson have already been cast in the film.

Production is currently underway and Warner Bros says filming will span seven countries.

Christopher Nolan, who has also written the film, is shooting on a mixture of IMAX and 70mm film.

Tenet is expected to hit screens on July 17, 2020.

(With inputs from AP)