Dimple Kapadia’s charisma and poise was apparent: Christopher Nolan

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar recently shared a video of Twinkle Khanna talking to Hollywood director Christopher Nolan about his film latest Tenet.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Kumar wrote, “First my mom-in-law worked with #ChristopherNolan and now the wife gets to interview him…seems like I’m the only one left in the family yet to meet the visual genius! Watch this interview while I sulk.”

Actor Dimple Kapadia played Priya in Tenet, which recently hit Indian cinema halls.

Upon being asked about the idea of Tenet, Christopher Nolan told Twinkle Khanna, “Tenet is the culmination of exploring ideas of time and science fiction that I’ve had for quite some time. The idea of a bullet being sucked out of a wall, back into the barrel of a gun is something I actually put in my film Memento many years ago in a symbolic sense. But I have always harboured a desire to create a world where the characters would have to deal with the physical reality of that. And, I have always wanted to make a sort of globe-trotting espionage thriller. So, combining those two things was something I just got very excited about.”

Twinkle also quizzed him about casting her mother Dimple Kapadia in Tenet. He replied, “Sitting in the room with her and talking to Dimple, and the charisma and the poise that she has, and the depth of experience which was immediately apparent when I turned up in Mumbai with my video camera and asked her to perform a couple of scenes. I asked her to do things in different ways. Her skill and charisma were immediately apparent, and it was very much what I wanted for that character. So I was very excited to have found someone who I knew could take what I had hoped for, what I had put on the page, and take it to the next level.”

The Inception director also shared that he flew from Los Angeles to Mumbai to just audition Dimple for the role.

Christopher Nolan also spoke about his experience of shooting in India and shared that he had previously shot in Jodhpur for The Dark Knight Rises. About shooting in Mumbai, Nolan said that he found the city “inspiring.” The director added that he did not want to use the city as a backdrop but wanted a real “story connection.”

