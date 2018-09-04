Die Hard series’ next installment gets official title

The sixth installment in Die Hard franchise is titled McClane. The sixth installment in Die Hard franchise is titled McClane.

The next installment in the Die Hard franchise has a title now. The next adventure of Bruce Willis’ John McClane is named simply McClane. “You can tell our intention by the fact that the title page we handed in says, ‘McCLANE’,” producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura told the Empire magazine.

McClane is rumoured to be about a younger John McClane and is a prequel of sorts. But according to Lorenzo, Bruce Willis’ 60-year-old McClane will be as much a part of the movie.

He added, “We want you to get invested in John McClane more than ever before. I don’t know how you do Die Hard without Bruce. The idea that he’s not very significant in this movie is not accurate at all. We are gonna explore John McClane in his twenties. But just as prominent is the 60-year-old version.”

Die Hard, launched in 1988, is one of the most well-known action movie franchises. 1988’s Die Hard was followed up by Die Hard 2 in 1990, which in turn was followed by Die Hard with a Vengeance in 1995. Then after 12 years, in 2007, came the fourth film, Live Free or Die Hard. The last Die Hard film A Good Day to Die Hard hit screens in 2013.

Meanwhile, Bruce Willis was last seen in Death Wish, the remake of a 1974 film of the same name. He is also waiting for an addition to other old franchise. Glass will be the third film and the conclusion to M Night Shyamalan’s Unbreakable series, which began with Unbreakable in 2000.

