Did you know that Oscar-winning actor Olivia Colman has a Bihari connection?

Many might not be aware, but Oscar and BAFTA winning actor Olivia Colman has definite Indian roots. More specifically, she has Bihari roots, as her great great great grandfather Charles had a wife of Indian descent called Harriot, who was from Bihar’s Kishanganj. She was born in the 1800s when India was under East India Company’s control.

This was revealed on the show, Who Do You Think You Are. What is interesting is that at the beginning of the show, Olivia is certain that her people have never lived anywhere out of Norfolk. But as the show progresses, we see Colman excitedly discovering her Indian connections with unabashed joy. First, the acclaimed actor travels to the English countryside and realises how widely her family is spread out. The first connections to India springs from there, through her maternal great great great great grandfather Richard Campbell Bazett. Bazett had worked for the East Indian Company and operated mainly out of London and Kolkata during those times. On closer examination, the actor gets to know of Richard’s personal life, and yes, adultery and children born out of wedlock were involved.

Later, we see Olivia undertake a journey to Kishanganj where she is filled in on more detailed information regarding Harriot. At first, the audience and Olivia, both, are led to believe that the connection is merely residential in nature. However, as the video progresses, it is revealed that Harriot’s father most likely lived with a local woman.

Olivia Colman genuinely seems overwhelmed by this outpouring of new discoveries about her life and ancestors. There are gleeful exclamations and some tears too. At one point in the clip, she is heard saying, “I’m so much more interesting than I thought I was…I hadn’t got a clue that India played any part of my family.”

Olivia Colman is known for her performances in projects like Fleabag, Flowers, Broadchurch, The Favourite, The Father, The Lost Daughter, and The Crown among others. She is currently filming the highly anticipated movie Wonka starring Timothee Chalamet in the lead role. The movie is being touted as a prequel to the beloved Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.