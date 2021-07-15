Priyanka Chopra, Meghan Markle’s friend, seemingly snubbed Kate Middleton, Prince William at Wimbledon, watch

Priyanka Chopra and Meghan Markle have maintained that they are good friends. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/ Instagram, Meghan Markle/Joe Pugliese/Harpo Productions via AP, File)

It seems Priyanka Chopra picked loyalty over royalty as she appears to have snubbed the Cambridges – Prince William and Kate Middleton — at the recently concluded Wimbledon women’s finals, British media reported. Priyanka is said to be Meghan Markle’s friend and had also attended her royal wedding to Prince Harry.

According to various reports, Priyanka Chopra purposely snubbed Kate Middleton and Prince William by choosing not to clap when the couple arrived at the royal box at Wimbledon.

On Saturday, when the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived at Wimbledon ahead of the Women’s Singles Final, people from the crowd cheered and clapped at their arrival. However, in a video that is going viral on the internet, sees Priyanka, who was seated two rows behind the Cambridges, re-adjusting her scarf instead of joining the public in applauding the royal couple’s entry. She then looks away from them.

While some believe that Priyanka’s reaction to the royals is an alleged snub, many think that this is her way of responding to the royals after Meghan and Harry alleged that they were subjected to racism during their time as senior members of the royal family. The Duchess also told Oprah Winfrey, in her tell-all interview that her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, had made her cry in the days leading up to her royal wedding.

People are also guessing that Priyanka’s choice to focus on her scarf was in response to an unearthed 2018 video that showed Prince William appearing to intently fix his own scarf rather than speak to Meghan while the royal family left church at Sandringham at Christmas that year.

Either way, Meghan Markle’s fans are in awe of Priyanka as they think that the Quantico actress’s reaction had to do with her longtime friendship with the Suits star.

This is not the first time Priyanka is appreciated for standing up to a friend. In 2017, when the 38-year-old actress had appeared on the Wendy Williams Show, she was asked about her friendship with the former Suits star, Priyanka had corrected Williams after she referred to the Duchess of Sussex as “Prince Harry’s girlfriend”. Priyanka had said, that Meghan was more than being Prince Harry’s girlfriend. “Also Meghan Markle, actress, Suits, her achievements… just saying,” Chopra said at the time.

