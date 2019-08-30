Diane Keaton, Jeremy Irons to lead rom-com Love, Weddings and Other Disasters

Veteran actor Diane Keaton and Jeremy Irons are set to star in romantic-comedy Love, Weddings and Other Disasters.

Dennis Dugan is directing the film from his own script.

According to Variety, the story will focus on people who work to create a perfect wedding day for a couple-to-be as their own relationship goes through ups and downs.

The movie will also feature Diego Boneta, DNCE guitarist JinJoo Lee, Jesse McCartney and Veronica Ferres.

The project will be introduced by Fortitude international to buyers at the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival.