Dhanush thinks his sons ‘completely stole the show’ from him at The Gray Man premiere. See photos

Actor Dhanush attended the screening of his upcoming Netflix film The Gray Man in Los Angeles on Wednesday. He was accompanied by his two sons Linga and Yathra. Their photos from the screening were shared by the actor on social media.

In the photos, Dhanush and his sons Linga and Yathra are all suited up and walking in style at the premiere. The actor captioned the photos, “When you realise they have completely stolen the show from you ❤❤❤ At #TheGrayMan premiere with Yathra and Linga.” GV Prakash Kumar dropped a fire emoji in the comments section of the photo. Prasanna was in awe of the photo as he wrote in the comments section, “Wow😍🔥🔥🔥 the Boys are rocking👏👏.”

Besides Dhanush and his sons, the LA premiere of The Gray Man was attended by actors Rege-Jean Page, Chris Evans, Julia Butters, Billy Bob Thornton, Ryan Gosling, Jessica Henwick and Ana de Armas. Director duo Anthony Russo and Joe Russo were also present at the premiere.

Chris Evans poses at the premiere of The Gray Man at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Chris Evans poses at the premiere of The Gray Man at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Rege’-Jean Page waves to photographers at the premiere of The Gray Man at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Rege’-Jean Page waves to photographers at the premiere of The Gray Man at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Anthony Russo, left, and his brother Joe, co-directors of The Gray Man, pose together at the premiere of the Netflix film at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Anthony Russo, left, and his brother Joe, co-directors of The Gray Man, pose together at the premiere of the Netflix film at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Ryan Gosling poses at the premiere of The Gray Man at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Ryan Gosling poses at the premiere of The Gray Man at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

The Gray Man features Dhanush in the role of an assassin. Recently, Anthony and Joe Russo had shared a promo of the film where Dhanush was seen fighting with Ryan Gosling and Ana de Armas’ characters at a hospital.

Dhanush had spoken about The Gray Man in a special video for his fans. He said, “This movie is a rollercoaster, it has everything, action, drama, pace and a big chase. I am very grateful that I got to do a modest role in this movie full of incredible people.”

Dhanush has been busy promoting The Gray Man for the last few days. On Monday, he attended a press conference in Los Angeles where he was asked how he landed a role in the Netflix film. He replied, “I don’t know how I ended up in this film. The casting agency in India told me that they have a Hollywood project for me. They said it is a big film. So I said okay. I asked, ‘Which film, what film?’ They said it is a big film. So I said alright, and it can’t get bigger than this.”

The Gray Man will stream on Netflix from July 22.