Dhanush starrer The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir garners positive reviews in France

Dhanush’s latest offering The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir has been garnering a lot of praise overseas. The movie, which has been released in France, has impressed critics as well as the audience.

Many critics have given the film a positive review. Directed by Ken Scott, The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir is a French-English language movie that has been produced by Luc Bossi and Jon Goldman. In the film, Dhanush plays a street magician called Ajatashatru Lavash Patel who makes people believe that he has supernatural powers.

Talking about his collaboration with Dhanush, filmmaker Ken Scott said, “When I worked with Dhanush, I discovered a great actor and an amazing personality. It was a great experience during the Paris premieres and the press screenings to realize that the French audience and media felt the same about him and experienced the same delight and sense of wonder watching Dhanush in our film.”

The producer of the film is especially happy with the kind of response the film has generated. “The film had tested well early on during the editing process with a test audience in Paris, so we knew it would be well received. It was a treat reading the first reviews that emphasized the humanism of the film, its warmth, comedic quality and underlined the discovery of an incredible comedian they mostly didn’t know before this film with Dhanush.”

The film is based on the novel The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir Who Got Trapped in an Ikea Wardrobe penned by Romain Puertolas. The movie stars Dhanush, Bérénice Bejo, Barkhad Abdi, Erin Moriarty and Gérard Jugnot in pivotal roles.

