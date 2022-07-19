Dhanush on working with Russo Brothers in The Gray Man: ‘Felt I had to deliver, so they come for more talent from India’

Indian star Dhanush, who previously made his Hollywood debut with the 2018 release The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir, will soon be seen in Netflix’s action-thriller The Gray Man. The actor plays an assassin with a few dialogues and lots of cool action moves.

Considering that this was his first big Hollywood experience, Dhanush recently opened up about what it was like working on the sets of the Russo Brothers movie. The actor stated he had a lot of fun working with the acclaimed filmmaker duo as their process was simple and smooth. Speaking with indianexpress.com, the actor said that although the language and the country was different from what he’s usually used to, he was quite calm on the first day of the sets.

“I was not nervous at all. I felt I had a responsibility, now that the West is watching talents from India, I felt I had to deliver so that they come for more talent from here, that was the only thing I had in mind. Otherwise I felt no pressure. Working with the Russo brothers was a really simple and smooth process. They talk to you about the characters and they make everything so easy for you. It was really fun working with them,” Dhanush told us.

The Russo Brothers, who will soon be coming to India to promote their movie, have dabbled in a fair bit of action with their previous Marvel work. They have helmed some of the most well-received MCU movies, including the likes of Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: The Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War.

Speaking about the difference between the action involved in Marvel movies, and the kind of action employed in The Gray Man, Joe Russo told indianexpress.com, “The Gray Man has real world action and everyone is bound to the laws of physics, unlike Marvel, where you can use their powers to create miraculous escapes from jeopardy. So, this was harder, because of course Gray Man is human, he encounters a lot of different obstacles in the movie. He has to escape from a plane, a well and at one point, he is handcuffed to a bench. Ryan Gosling’s character has to use a combination of wit and skill to escape, so it’s harder for us to dream up the resolution of those sequences for someone who doesn’t have superpowers.”

But the Russos also said that the fact that Gray Man is like us, is what makes the whole thing interesting: “It requires more focus and discipline. This is more challenging and fun because he has limitations; it was a nice reprieve from making superhero films.”

Also starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Rege-Jean Page, Ana de Armas and Jessica Henwick, The Gray Man will have a theatre release on July 15, followed by a Netflix premiere on July 22.