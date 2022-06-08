Dhanush is fantastic in The Gray Man: Joe Russo

Dhanush will soon be seen making a splash in Hollywood with the Russo Brothers movie The Gray Man.

Releasing first in theatres, and then later on Netflix, the actioner boasts of a star-studded cast, including actors like Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Rege-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thorton and Dhanush.

In a recently held panel for Netflix’s Geeked Week event, directors Joe Russo and Anthony Russo sat down to discuss their upcoming flick The Gray Man. Even as they praised their main leads, Gosling and Evans, the Russo Brothers did not forget to hype Dhanush up in their interview.

As Anthony listed names of the actors, Joe reminded him that he’s forgetting Dhanush, saying, “There’s also Dhanush.” Anthony then nodded and went on to add, “The cast is dynamite in this movie. And there’s a lot of places to go other than those two guys up front.” When asked if it was Dhanush’s foray into Hollywood, Joe said, “Yes, this is Dhanush’s first Hollywood film. He’s fantastic.”

The Gray Man will have a limited theatrical release on July 15, followed by a Netflix premiere on July 22.