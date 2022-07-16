Dhanush has a message for all action movie fans in the new The Gray Man featurette: ‘You are in for a feast’

The makers of the film The Gray Man have dropped an action-packed behind-the-action-scenes featurette. The video highlights lots of action sequences and a commentary by the Russo Brothers and the cast as they talk about their characters in the film.

Talking about the movie, directors Joe and Anthony Russo said, “The Gray Man is an action thriller about a character who is a rehabilitated prisoner who’s been enlisted by the CIA and put in an elite unit.”

Explaining his character Sierra Six, Ryan Gosling says, “He (Six) is ordered to kill someone who he knows is innocent, and he begins to question whether or not what he did was to sacrifice his soul.” Adding to this, Alfre Woodard says, “He is damaged and he is doing damage.”

Ana De Armas who plays the character of Dani Miranda, calls her character ‘dangerous’ who always got Six’s (Ryan Gosling) back.

Dhanush who plays Avik San, a deadly assassin in the film, promises that the film will be a ‘feast’ for action lovers. The actor says, “If you’re an action film fan you are in for a feast.” A clip from the featurette showed him fighting with Ryan Gosling and Ana De Armas at the same time in an action sequence.

The Gray Man, directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, also stars Chris Evans, Jessica Henwick, Rege-Jean Page, Wagner Moura, Julia Butters, Alfre Woodard, and Billy Bob Thornton among others. The film releases on July 22.