scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 21, 2022

Dhanush’s appeal to end south-north divide: ‘It’s time to come together as one big industry’

Dhanush, referred to a ‘my sexy Tamil friend’ in Russo Brothers’ The Gray Man, held forth on the film and the north-south divide in India film industries.

Written by Sana Farzeen | Mumbai |
July 21, 2022 2:34:52 pm
DhanushDhanush's look from The Gray Man movie. (Photo: therussobrothers/Instagram)

National-Award winner Dhanush is all set to make his Hollywood debut with Russo Brothers’ The Gray Man. At the press conference of the film held in Mumbai, the actor spoke about his experience and even addressed the fact that his character was specified as the ‘sexy Tamil friend’.

Given the times where actors are fighting the regional divide, Dhanush was questioned about why his character Avik San was relegated to a region. He defended the same saying it was done to only add more ‘flavour and detail’.

“It wasn’t absolutely necessary but there is no harm. It was all about adding more details. Joe Russo told me that more the details, more the flavour and I don’t think there’s any harm in calling him a Tamilian from India,” the Asuran actor replied.

Also Read |The Gray Man screening: Russo Brothers call Dhanush ‘one of the most amazing actors on the planet’

Dhanush went on to share that it was time the regional barrier was lifted off cinema and the industry should come together to make films for the entire country. He also added that actors today should be termed as ‘Indian actors’ rather than segregated by language.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Zubair bail order: Again, Supreme Court draws the red line on misuse of p...Premium
Zubair bail order: Again, Supreme Court draws the red line on misuse of p...
Explained: MSP and govt panel’s taskPremium
Explained: MSP and govt panel’s task
Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJPPremium
Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJP
From Madras HC comments on mangalsutra to a survey in Karnataka, a troubl...Premium
From Madras HC comments on mangalsutra to a survey in Karnataka, a troubl...

“I would appreciate it if they collectively called us Indian actors and not south and north. The world has shrunk, and the line is fading. This is the time to come together and make this as one big industry. It is a huge industry and it would be great if we can come together and make films for everyone. Every film can be a national film and not just (specific) region,” Dhanush said.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

He further added, “People watch south films, we watch a lot of north films. And now with the digital, there is easy access to everyone’s work. It gets seen. It is also a great time for an actor. If you are good at your job, you are noticed by everybody. And that’s great. So, it just doesn’t make sense to call me or anyone as south actors. We are just actors from India.”

The Gray Man will drop on Netflix on July 22.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Working as farm hand and cook, single mother of four daughters raises champion weightlifter
CWG 2022

Working as farm hand and cook, single mother of four daughters raises champion weightlifter

Martyrs' Day rally and its importance for Mamata, TMC
Explained

Martyrs' Day rally and its importance for Mamata, TMC

Italian PM resigns after key coalition allies boycott trust vote

Italian PM resigns after key coalition allies boycott trust vote

Madras HC comments on mangalsutra to survey in K'taka, a troubling view of women emerges
Opinion

Madras HC comments on mangalsutra to survey in K'taka, a troubling view of women emerges

Premium
PM Modi best administrator, India marching ahead in all fields: CIC

PM Modi best administrator, India marching ahead in all fields: CIC

Vijay pelvic-thrusts his way to glory, faces cackling Mike Tyson
Liger trailer

Vijay pelvic-thrusts his way to glory, faces cackling Mike Tyson

Dinesh Khatik, who rose from RSS, BJP ranks, eyed 'larger role'
UP MoS quits

Dinesh Khatik, who rose from RSS, BJP ranks, eyed 'larger role'

Premium
British historian attacks RRR for English villains, social media says: 'Denying colonialism a crime'

British historian attacks RRR for English villains, social media says: 'Denying colonialism a crime'

How does gapping meals impact your metabolism?

How does gapping meals impact your metabolism?

Can you guess how much Hollywood's biggest stars earn?

Can you guess how much Hollywood's biggest stars earn?

Marathi votes split, Sena eyes north Indian support before BMC test

Marathi votes split, Sena eyes north Indian support before BMC test

Premium
MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shehnaaz Gill
Shehnaaz Gill and her upcoming films
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 21: Latest News
Advertisement