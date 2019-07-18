DGA Awards to be held on January 25, 2020

The Directors Guild of America Awards will be held on January 25, 2020, the association announced.

The 72nd annual awards ceremony will be held at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in downtown Los Angeles, the guild announced on its official website on Wednesday.

The DGA will announce theatrical feature film and first-time feature film nominees on January 7. Nominations in TV, commercial, and documentary categories will be unveiled the day before.

DGA members will be able to vote online between December 2, 2019 January 6, 2020 for Feature Film Nominations; between December 6, 2019 January 3, 2020 for Television Nominations in five categories; and between January 7, 2020 January 24, 2020 for the Feature Film Award.

Actor-comic Aisha Tyler hosted the DGA Awards on February 2 this year.