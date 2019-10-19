DeWanda Wise joins Jurassic World 3 in lead role

She’s Gotta Have It actor DeWanda Wise is set to star in a leading role in the upcoming third installment in the Jurassic World franchise.

The Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment project also features Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, who will reprise their roles from the previous films.

Colin Trevorrow, who helmed the first film in the series, is attached to direct the third part, reported Variety.

The movie also marks the return of original Jurassic Park stars Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum.

The script is based on a story by Trevorrow and Derek Connolly.

The filmmaker will also executive produce the project with Hollywood veteran Steven Spielberg.