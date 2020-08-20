Dev Patel on The Personal History of David Copperfield: It’s a coming of age journey

Dev Patel plays the titular role in The Personal History of David Copperfield.

In the latest featurette of The Personal History of David Copperfield, actor Dev Patel laughingly admits that he did not know about David Copperfield and when he first got an email about the role, he thought it was about the magician who has the same name.

The film, also starring Peter Capaldi, Tilda Swinton, Hugh Laurie, among others, is a comedic take on the Charles Dickens novel, with Patel playing the titular role.

In the featurette, Dev Patel shares, “It’s a coming of age journey. It is about someone who is trying to find his way in life. I can relate to that as a human being. I’m sure millions of others can.” He added, “It’s these fluctuating fortunes of the characters which is really fascinating to observe and it will forever be relevant. So I think the movie is for everyone.”

The Personal History of David Copperfield has been directed by Armando Iannucci, who has also co-written the screenplay. In the video, Iannucci says, “I am a huge Dickens fan. I re-read David Copperfield about five or six years ago. And I thought I want to make it as a movie.”

The film premiered at Toronto International Film Festival in 2019 and was subsequently screened at BFI London Film Festival. It was scheduled to release in theaters in May but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Upon its screening at TIFF, The Hollywood Reporter called it “a delightful, crowd-pleasing break from bitter comedies.”

