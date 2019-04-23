Detective Pikachu’s new trailer promises a wonderful world

A new trailer of Detective Pikachu is out and it is surprisingly emotional, a sharp departure from the comedic tone of the previous promos. A lot of hugs and shaking hands is going on here. The clip is set to Louis Armstrong’s “What a Wonderful World”.

Advertising

Pokémon: Detective Pikachu is based on a video-game of the same name. Rob Letterman directs from a screenplay co-written by himself with Benji Samit and Dan Hernandez.

In the film, Pikachu (Ryan Reynolds through voice and motion-capture) will play the role of a detective who goes on a quest to find his master and the father of a former trainer Tim Goodman (Justice Smith).

Goodman can somehow understand the language of the Pokémon, while to others he sounds like any other Pikachu. Japanese voice-actress Ikue Ōtani has provided the usual Pikachu sounds.

Advertising

The movie also stars Kathryn Newton, Suki Waterhouse, Omar Chaparro, Chris Geere, Ken Watanabe and Bill Nighy.

Detective Pikachu is the first live-action film in the Pokémon franchise.

The official synopsis states, “The first-ever live-action Pokémon adventure, “POKÉMON Detective Pikachu” stars Ryan Reynolds as Detective Pikachu and is based on the beloved Pokémon brand—one of the world’s most popular, multi-generation entertainment properties and one of the most successful media franchises of all time. Fans everywhere can now experience a Pikachu on the big screen as never before, as Detective Pikachu, a Pokémon like no other. The film also showcases a wide array of beloved Pokémon, each with its own unique traits and personality.”

Pokémon: Detective Pikachu is scheduled for release on May 10, 2019.