Denzel Washington reacts to Will Smith-Chris Rock controversy: ‘Who are we to condemn?’

It has been a week, but the stir around Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars 2022 refuses to die down. Denzel Washington, who was seen consoling the Hollywood star at the ceremony, has now opened up about the issue.

At a leadership summit on Saturday, when asked about the controversy, he said, “Well, there’s a saying, ‘When the devil ignores you, then you know you’re doing something wrong.’ The devil goes, ‘Oh no, leave him alone, he’s my favorite.’ Conversely, when the devil comes at you, maybe it’s because he’s trying to do something right. And for whatever reason the devil got ahold of that circumstance that night,” Denzel said.

Denzel Washington was seen speaking to Will Smith’s publicist at the Oscars, during the commercial breaks. After he accepted his award as Best Actor, Will Smith thanked Denzel and said that Denzel told him, “At your highest moment, be careful, that’s when the devil comes for you.”

“Fortunately there were people there. Not just me, but others. Tyler Perry came immediately right over there with me. [Said] some prayers. I don’t wanna say what we talked about, but…Who are we to condemn? I don’t know all the ins and outs of the situation, but I know the only solution was prayer, the way I see it,” Denzel said.

Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock after he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s medical condition. The Academy Of Motion Picture And Sciences launched an investigation into the assault this week, and Will Smith resigned from the Academy’s membership. “The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home,” Will Smith said in a statement on Friday. “I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken.”

During his first stand-up show after the slap, Chris Rock referred to the incident and said that he was ‘still processing it’.