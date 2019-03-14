Denzel Washington to star in cop thriller Little Things

Veteran actor Denzel Washington has joined Warner Bros’ cop thriller Little Things.

Advertising

According to Variety, The Blind Side director John Lee Hancock has been roped in to write the script and is also in talks to helm the project.

The story revolves around a burned-out Kern County deputy sheriff named Deke, played by Washington, who teams with a crack LASD detective, Baxter, to reel in a wily serial killer.

Deke’s nose for the “little things” proves eerily accurate, but his willingness to circumvent the rules embroils Baxter in a soul-shattering dilemma.

The studio hopes to begin production on the project by this summer.