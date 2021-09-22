Denis Villeneuve’s Dune to release in India on this date

Warner Bros Pictures is set to release Denis Villeneuve’s highly-anticipated film Dune in India on October 22.

Dune, which will be available in Hindi and English, is based on Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel of the same name, considered one of the most influential books of the 20th century.

Denis Villeneuve fulfilled a long-cherished dream with the screen adaptation of the novel, which has a complex mythology at its centre.

In ONE MONTH, It Begins. #DuneMovie releases in Cinemas in India on October 22 in English and Hindi. pic.twitter.com/fhQPJ2CCOV — Warner Bros. India (@WarnerBrosIndia) September 22, 2021

“I discovered the book in my teenage years and I remember being totally fascinated by its poetry, by what it was saying about nature – the true main character of Dune. To me, Dune is a psychological thriller, an adventure, a war movie, a coming-of-age movie. It’s even a love story. There’s a reason the book stayed on my shelf, beside my bed, all those years,” the director said in a statement.

Dune received an eight-minute standing ovation at its Venice Film Festival premiere with the Oscar-winning filmmaker receiving critical praise for his breath-taking adaptation of the 1965 sci-fi classic.

A mythic and emotionally charged hero’s journey, Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people.

As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence – a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential—only those who can conquer their fear will survive.

The film stars Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley, Zendaya, Chang Chen, David Dastmalchian, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa and Javier Bardem.

Dune, which will be released in IMAX, has music by Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer.