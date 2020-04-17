Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Everything to know about this upcoming sci-fi film

Dune is scheduled to be released on December 18, 2020. (Photo: Warner Bros and Vanity Fair) Dune is scheduled to be released on December 18, 2020. (Photo: Warner Bros and Vanity Fair)

Denis Villeneuve’s Dune may just be the most ambitious science-fiction film ever made. Apart from the cast, the scale and scope of the story are off the charts.

Here is what you should know about the film:

Director

One of the finest and yet underrated filmmakers working today, Denis Villeneuve is behind Dune. Besides being one of the producers, he has also penned the script with Jon Spaihts and Eric Roth. Villeneuve has previously delivered high-quality films like Sicario, Arrival and Blade Runner 2049. His filmography is really without flaw.

The first look

Vanity Fair unveiled the first stills from the film. The stills introduce the primary cast and also showcases the costumes. The production quality looks great, and so do the actors. Quite faithful to the source material as well.

Source material

Dune is not an original story. It is based on the eponymous science fiction novel by Frank Herbert. One of the most influential works in the genre, Dune is set in a future where there is an interstellar society consisting of noble houses which control planets as fiefs. The story is about Paul Atreides whose family House Atreides, the owner of the ocean planet Caladan, accepts the stewardship of the desert planet Arrakis on the orders of Padishah Emperor Shaddam IV. Arrakis is a wasteland, but it is also the only source of the “spice” or “melange”, a sought after drug that extends the life and mental abilities of the person who consumes it. It also enables space navigation. Since Arrakis is its only source, the control of the planet is coveted and perilous at the same time.

Paul’s father Leto Atreides is aware that it is a trap. And indeed, the Padishah, who sees House Atreides as a threat, has conspired with another noble family called House Harkonnen, sworn enemies of the Atreides, to destroy Leto once he is at Atreides.

The cast

Dune features some of the hottest actors working in Hollywood today. Timothée Chalamet plays the role of primary protagonist Paul Atreides. Oscar Isaac plays the role of his father and the patriarch of House Atreides, Leto. Rebecca Ferguson is Paul’s mother and Leto’s concubine Lady Jessica. Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa and Javier Bardem also play different roles in Dune.

Release

Dune is scheduled to be released on December 18, 2020.

