Catherine Deneuve, Ethan Hawke film The Truth to open Venice Film Festival

The Truth features Catherine Deneuve as a French movie star who reunites with her daughter and son-in-law after publishing her memoirs.

Catherine Deneuve, Ethan Hawke and Juliette Binoche star in Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda’s film The Truth. (AP Photo)

The 76th Venice Film Festival is opening with Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda’s The Truth.

Festival director Alberto Barbera announced the selection starring Catherine Deneuve, Ethan Hawke and Juliette Binoche in a statement on Thursday.

This is the first time in years that Venice has not started with a Hollywood film. Recent openers have included First Man and La La Land.

The Truth features Deneuve as a French movie star who reunites with her daughter and son-in-law after publishing her memoirs. The director said the small family story takes place primarily inside a house.

The film will premiere on the Lido in competition on August 28.

The Truth is the Palme d’Or-winning director’s first film to be made outside of Japan. He directed last year’s Oscar-nominated drama Shoplifters.

