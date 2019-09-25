Demi Moore reveals she was raped at 15

Hollywood actor Demi Moore recently opened up about being raped when she was only 15 years old.

Advertising

Demi made the revelation on the show Good Morning America. The actor said that the incident took place with her mother’s knowledge, adding that her mother was offered 500 dollars for giving her consent to the act.

Demi Moore has also mentioned the incident in her memoir titled Inside Out.

“It was rape. And a devastating betrayal, revealed by the man’s cruel question: how does it feel to be whored by your mother for $500?” Demi has written in the book.

Advertising

According to Demi Moore, her mother was an alcoholic who would routinely take her to bars in order to get noticed by men. She passed away in 1998.

When asked if she really believed the man’s words, Demi answered, “I think, in my deep heart no. I don’t think it was a straightforward transaction. But she still did give him the access, and put me in harm’s way.”

Demi Moore was a successful actor in the 1990s and is primarily known for her work in films such as Ghost, A Few Good Men among others.