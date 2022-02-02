Demi Moore, Margaret Qualley to headline Coralie Fargeat’s The Substance

Hollywood star Demi Moore and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood break out Margaret Qualley are set to play the lead roles in French filmmaker Coralie Fargeat’s movie The Substance.

Fargeat has also penned the script of the film, which is backed by Universal Pictures and Working Title Films. According to Deadline, she is also producing alongside Working Title partners Eric Fellner and Tim Bevan.

Details about the project are currently under wraps, but the film is believed to be an explosive feminist take on body horror. Production will start in Paris this May.

Erik Baiers will oversee the project for Universal Pictures. Alexandra Loewy and Nicolas Royer will be executive producers.