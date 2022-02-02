scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, February 02, 2022
Budget 2022

Demi Moore, Margaret Qualley to headline Coralie Fargeat’s The Substance

Details about Demi Moore, Margaret Qualley's The Substance are currently under wraps, but the film is believed to be an explosive feminist take on body horror.

By: PTI | Los Angeles |
February 2, 2022 7:00:16 am
Demi Moore and Margaret QualleyProduction for Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley-starrer The Substance will start in May. (Photos: demimoore/Instagram, margaretqualley/Instagram)

Hollywood star Demi Moore and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood break out Margaret Qualley are set to play the lead roles in French filmmaker Coralie Fargeat’s movie The Substance.

Fargeat has also penned the script of the film, which is backed by Universal Pictures and Working Title Films. According to Deadline, she is also producing alongside Working Title partners Eric Fellner and Tim Bevan.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Details about the project are currently under wraps, but the film is believed to be an explosive feminist take on body horror. Production will start in Paris this May.

Erik Baiers will oversee the project for Universal Pictures. Alexandra Loewy and Nicolas Royer will be executive producers.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

tejran together, gehraiyaan promotions
Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Tejasswi Prakash: 10 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Feb 02: Latest News

Advertisement