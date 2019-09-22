Demi Moore claims that threesomes led to divorce from Ashton Kutcher

In her upcoming memoir Inside Out, actor Demi Moore has revealed that ex-husband Ashton Kutcher’s insistence on introducing multiple sexual partners into their marriage was a reason for their divorce.

According to a report by Radar Online, excerpts from Moore’s memoir include information about how the actress’ relationship with Kutcher unravelled after a miscarriage. The couple reportedly began facing trouble after the miscarriage and multiple failed in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) attempts. It was soon after that Kutcher asked that the couple introduce another member into their married life.

“I wanted to show him how great and fun I could be,” Demi Moore wrote. Later, though, she called the idea a mistake.

The report goes on to say that Ashton Kutcher’s highly publicised affair with pilates instructor Sarah Leal was the result of Moore agreeing to the threesome in the first place. “Because we had brought a third party into our relationship, Ashton said that it blurred the lines and, to some extent, justified what he’d done,” she wrote.

Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher split up in 2011 after Kutcher’s affair came to light. The couple officially divorced in 2013, following which Kutcher went on to date and marry That 70s Show co-star Mila Kunis. Moore has not dated since.

Moore’s memoir Inside Out, in which she shares details about her relationship with Kutcher, is expected to release on September 24.