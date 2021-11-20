Delroy Lindo joins Mahershala Ali in Marvel’s Blade

Veteran British actor Delroy Lindo has boarded the cast of the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film Blade as per The Hollywood Reporter. The role of the actor, who is best known for starring in Spike Lee’s films like Malcolm X, Da 5 Bloods, Clockers is currently not known.

He is also known for TV shows like Believe and The Good Fight. The project is being helmed by the Karachi-born American filmmaker Bassam Tariq.

Lindo is the only actor other than Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali to be cast in Blade. Ali is headlining the film as the titular half-vampire, half-human superhero, whose real name is Eric Brooks.

Ali had a brief voice cameo as Blade in the post-credit scene of the most recent MCU movie, Eternals. The scene had had Kit Harington’s Dane Whitman warily looking at an ancient chest to take out the sword, which we know from comics is called Ebony Blade. A mystery voice asks him whether he is ready for it. The voice was none other than Ali’s.

Lindo can currently be seen in Netflix’s revisionist western film The Harder They Fall.