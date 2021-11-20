scorecardresearch
Saturday, November 20, 2021
Delroy Lindo joins Mahershala Ali in Marvel’s Blade

The role of the Delroy Lindo in Blade, who is best known for starring in Spike Lee's films like Malcolm X, Da 5 Bloods, Clockers is currently not known.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
November 20, 2021 6:34:17 pm
Delroy Lindo, mahershala aliDelroy Lindo is the only actor other than Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali to be cast in Blade. (Photo: Netflix and 20th Century Fox)

Veteran British actor Delroy Lindo has boarded the cast of the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film Blade as per The Hollywood Reporter. The role of the actor, who is best known for starring in Spike Lee’s films like Malcolm X, Da 5 Bloods, Clockers is currently not known.

He is also known for TV shows like Believe and The Good Fight. The project is being helmed by the Karachi-born American filmmaker Bassam Tariq.

Also Read |Mahershala Ali confirms Eternals cameo as Blade: ‘It was really cool, getting to do that’

Lindo is the only actor other than Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali to be cast in Blade. Ali is headlining the film as the titular half-vampire, half-human superhero, whose real name is Eric Brooks.

Ali had a brief voice cameo as Blade in the post-credit scene of the most recent MCU movie, Eternals. The scene had had Kit Harington’s Dane Whitman warily looking at an ancient chest to take out the sword, which we know from comics is called Ebony Blade. A mystery voice asks him whether he is ready for it. The voice was none other than Ali’s.

Lindo can currently be seen in Netflix’s revisionist western film The Harder They Fall.

