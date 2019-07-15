Deepika Padukone, Tom Hiddleston, Kendall Jenner, Benedict Cumberbatch and others catch Wimbledon 2019 Final

Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, who faced off for the third time in the final at the Wimbledon Championships, put up a great show for spectators on Sunday. The match, which lasted for 4 hours and 57 minutes, was attended by the likes of Deepika Padukone, Tom Hiddleston, Kendall Jenner, Benedict Cumberbatch, Kate Middleton and others.

A few of the celebrities took to social media to express their excitement regarding the match. Ben Hardy, who arrived at the stadium with Ben Jones and Gwilym Lee, wrote on Twitter, “Sure I need to see a chiropractor after the stress of that Wimbledon final but by Zeus was it worth it. Thank you.”

Claire Foy was spotted with her sister Gemma at the Men’s final.

Kate Beckinsale posted on Twitter, “Such an exciting final at Wimbledon. Congratulations to both @djokernole and @rogerfederer for amazing tennis and to my mum for taking a deep healthy sniff of my eye.”

Footballer David Beckham attended the game with his mother. He took to Instagram and wrote, “Fun day at Wimbledon 🎾 with mum”

Novak Djokovic won the Wimbledon Men’s Singles final against Roger Federer after defeating him by 7-6 1-6 7-6 4-6 13-12. It was Djokovic’s fifth Wimbledon title and 16th Grand Slam.