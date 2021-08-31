Deepika Padukone returns to Hollywood, to star and co-produce cross-cultural romantic comedy

After 2017 release xXx: Return of Xander Cage, Deepika Padukone is all set to feature in an upcoming cross-cultural romantic comedy, which is being developed by STXfilms, a division of Eros STX Global Corporations.

The announcement was made on Monday by STXFilms chairman Adam Fogelson. The studio is also in negotiations with Temple Hill Productions Wyck Godfrey and Marty Bowen (the Twilight franchise, The Fault in Our Stars, “Love, Simon”) to develop the film centered around Deepika. Isaac Klausner is overseeing the project for Temple Hill.

“There is a reason Deepika is one of the biggest global stars to come from India. She is enormously talented with an infectious personality and her profile continues to grow as an international superstar. While she has been a phenomenal success in many Eros International films, we are thrilled to be building a romantic comedy with her and our friends at Temple Hill. We believe this project gives us the opportunity to tap into the spirit, voice, characters and vibrant settings of India and New York in ways that made Crazy Rich Asians feel so authentic and fresh,” Adam Fogelson said about the project.

Deepika said she is thrilled about the project and is looking forward to bring “impactful and dynamic” stories to the world through Ka Productions.

“Ka Productions was founded with the aim to develop and produce purposeful content with global appeal. I’m thrilled to be partnering with STXfilms and Temple Hill Productions, who share Ka’s ambition and creative vision and look forward to bringing impactful and dynamic cross-cultural stories to the world,” Padukone said in a statement.

At present, Deepika is busy shooting for Pathan. She will be sharing the screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in the film. The actor also has Shakun Batra’s untitled film to her credit. She will also feature in The Intern’s Hindi remake with Amitabh Bachchan.