Monday, September 03, 2018
Deepika Padukone in next xXx film, confirms director DJ Caruso

Director DJ Caruso recently confirmed that Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone will be seen in the next installment of the xXx franchise.

By: IANS | Mumbai | Updated: September 3, 2018 6:37:59 pm
xXx Return of Xander Cage, xXx Return of Xander Cage film, xXx Return of Xander Cage cast Deepika Padukone made her Hollywood debut with xXx: Return of Xander Cage.

Deepika Padukone, who made her Hollywood debut with the Vin Diesel starrer xXx: Return of Xander Cage, will return to the franchise for its fourth instalment, according to its director DJ Caruso.

Caruso, on Twitter, welcomed Chinese singer-actor Roy Wang to the xXx family on Monday.

A social media user then asked: “What about Deepika Padukone. Will she be part of the film?”

“Yes,” replied Caruso, thereby confirming that the popular actor will be back in the action-packed franchise.

Asked if there was any update on Deepika’s shooting schedule for the film, Caruso responded to a fan: “Working it out now script being scheduled.”

Deepika’s foray into Hollywood had created a strong buzz. In fact, last year Diesel had made his maiden visit to India as he came down to Mumbai with Caruso and the Bollywood actress to promote xXx: Return of Xander Cage.

The franchise began with the 2002 film xXx, which was followed by the 2005 entertainer xXx: State of the Union.

The third xXx movie, featuring Deepika as Serena Unger, had grossed over $300 million worldwide.

