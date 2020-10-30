Deepa Mehta’s Funny Boy is Canada’s entry for Oscars 2021

Funny Boy is Deepa Mehta's second film to get an Oscar nomination in the international feature film category after Water. (Photo: Telefilm Canada/Twitter)

Filmmaker Deepa Mehta’s Funny Boy is Canada’s official entry for the 93rd Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category, earlier known as Best Foreign Language Film category. An adaptation of Shyam Selvadurai’s coming-of-age novel of the same name, Funny Boy stars Brandon Ingram, Nimmi Harasgama, Ali Kazmi, Agam Darshi and Arush Nand.

Set in the 1970s and 1980s, Funny Boy follows the growing up years of Arjie amid growing political tensions between the minority Tamils and the majority Sinhalese in Sri Lanka.

The official Twitter handle of Telefilm Canada shared the audio of Deepa Mehta’s reaction when its Executive Director Christa Dickenson broke the news to her. An ecstatic Mehta said in the audio, “That says so much about our country. It really does. It says so much about inclusion. I’m so happy.”

And the film representing Canada for Best International Feature Film at the #Oscars2021 is …@FunnyBoyTheFilm! Congrats! Hear director @IamDeepaMehta‘s reaction when our Executive Director @Christa_D_ called to break the news! ⚠️Spoiler: this might make you smile. A lot. pic.twitter.com/KWn36muJou — Telefilm Canada (@Telefilm_Canada) October 29, 2020

This is Deepa Mehta’s second film to get an Oscar nomination in the international feature film category. Her third directorial in the Elements trilogy, Water, got selected in 2007.

The upcoming Academy Awards will be held on April 25, 2021. The final Oscar nominations will be announced on March 15.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd