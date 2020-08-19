Death on the Nile trailer: Hercule Poirot takes on another murder mystery

Death on the Nile releases on October 23.

Actor-director Kenneth Branagh is back as detective Hercule Poirot in his next directorial Death on the Nile, and the trailer promises a thrilling cinematic journey. This time, Poirot is trying to find a killer that “has altered the shape of my soul.”

Besides Branagh, the film stars Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Ali Fazal, Letitia Wright, Emma Mackey, Jennifer Saunders, Russell Brand, Dawn French, Rose Leslie, Tom Bateman, Annette Bening and Sophie Okonedo.

Watch the trailer of Death on the Nile here:

Death on the Nile is based on the Agatha Christie novel of the same name and follows the 2017 film Murder on the Orient Express.

The film is set on a glamourous steamboat sailing the river Nile. The trailer only gives a hint of the plot, and if you have not read the book, the movie will surely be an enjoyable ride. True to a classic whodunnit, Poirot believes that everyone is a suspect in the murder case that ultimately has a shocking ending.

Death on the Nile marks another international outing for Indian actor Ali Fazal who has previously featured in films like Victoria & Abdul and Furious 7. Fazal shared the trailer on Twitter and wrote, “MURDER WAS JUST THE BEGINNING! Had a blast working with this wonderful bunch .. #deathonthenile Quite the journey .. here’s a peak of the 1st trailer for Death On The Nile , in theatres this October 23.”

Death on the Nile is scheduled to release in theaters on October 23.

