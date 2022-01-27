Death on the Nile: Ali Fazal shares his character’s promo, elated fans say ‘Guddu Pandit is back!’

Actor Ali Fazal, who is all set to be seen in the upcoming Hollywood release Death on the Nile, recently took to Instagram to share a new promo from the Kenneth Branagh directorial. Only 14 seconds long, the video gives a tiny glimpse of Ali’s character, who plays ‘Cousin’ Andrew Katchadourain in the eagerly awaited thriller based on Agatha Christie’s novel.

The voiceover gives a tiny background about Andrew who is described as a “slippery fish.” Then we hear Ali’s voice possibly talking about his bond with Gal Gadot’s character. All these dialogues are filled in with snippets of Fazal from the film. The actor had captioned the video post, “Keep your friends close. See me as The Cousin in #DeathOnTheNile exclusively in theaters February 11. @deathonthenile @20thcenturystudios @20thcenturyin.”

Ali’s good friend Amyra Dastur complimented the promo and dropped a comment hyping her buddy. Her comment read, “Cannot wait!” Fans were excited too as they got a glimpse of their beloved actor in a new project. One user wrote, “Guddu pandit wapis aa rahe hai (Guddu Pandit from Mirzapur is back!),” while yet another mentioned, “Yeah, now we are talking.”

Previously makers had shared character posters from the movie, which was later shared by the actor on his social media. Seeing him star along some of the most famous names in Hollywood, his colleagues from the Indian entertainment industry could not have been more proud. Celebrities like Dia Mirza, Dino Morea, Renuka Shahane, Vasan Bala among others expressed their happiness upon seeing Ali scale new heights in his career.

Apart from Ali Fazal, Death on the Nile stars Kenneth Branagh, Dawn French, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Emma Mackey, Letitia Wright and Russell Brand among others. It will release in theatres on February 11.